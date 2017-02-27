Broken pipe sends water rushing down Roseburg streets

A water main broke some time early Saturday morning and sent a wave of water rushing down Northeast Jackson Street and west on Odell Avenue, and then onto Winchester Street. Roseburg police blocked off the area around the break, at the intersection of Northeast Jackson and Commercial streets, and traffic had to be re-routed around the area, while city of Roseburg maintenance crews got the water turned off and repaired the pipe.

