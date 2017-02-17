56th Annual Douglas County AFS Banque...

56th Annual Douglas County AFS Banquet held on Feb. 26

The 56th Annual Douglas County AFS Banquet will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, at Wellspring Bible Fellowship, 2245 N.W. Kline St., Roseburg. The banquet is both a fundraiser for AFS and an outreach to share about the AFS foreign exchange program with the community.

