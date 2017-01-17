5 Things To Know About the Latest Plans For The Elliott State Forest
At the Oregon State Land Board meeting on Tuesday morning, we'll learn more about the fate of the Elliott State Forest. Last year, the state offered the 82,000-acre public forest near Coos Bay in southwest Oregon up for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC