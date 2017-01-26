Willis House gets two more offers following damages
The city of Roseburg's Willis House could have three more purchase offers to consider by Feb. 14, despite having endured thousands of dollars in damages last month. At Monday night's council meeting, city manager Lance Colley announced there will be a public hearing at the council's next meeting on Feb. 14 to consider two offers.
