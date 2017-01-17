Wedding: Schneider-Klarup

Wedding: Schneider-Klarup

Amy Schneider and Kyle Klarup were married July 24, 2016, at Dorris Ranch in Springfield. Minister Debbie Frank officiated the ceremony, which was followed by a reception at the ranch.

