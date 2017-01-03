Vol Ops: Volunteers help make Douglas County strong and caring
CASA of Douglas County is looking for volunteers 21 and older willing to represent the best needs of neglected and abused children in foster care. Roseburg training begins Saturday, Feb. 25. Canyonville, Myrtle Creek and Tri City training begins Thursday, Feb. 16. Once a week information sessions are on Wednesdays 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Garden Valley Starbucks in Roseburg.
