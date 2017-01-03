Vol Ops: Volunteers help make Douglas...

Vol Ops: Volunteers help make Douglas County strong and caring

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

CASA of Douglas County is looking for volunteers 21 and older willing to represent the best needs of neglected and abused children in foster care. Roseburg training begins Saturday, Feb. 25. Canyonville, Myrtle Creek and Tri City training begins Thursday, Feb. 16. Once a week information sessions are on Wednesdays 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Garden Valley Starbucks in Roseburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec 24 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec 16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16) Oct '16 Joel parsons 3
News Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr... Oct '16 MSB 3
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Douglas County was issued at January 05 at 3:33AM PST

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,426 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,702

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC