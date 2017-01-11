Two proposals take aim at reducing PERS liabilities

Two proposals take aim at reducing PERS liabilitiesSALEM - As lawmakers head into the 2017 legislative session, at least two proposed bills plan to address oft-tread territory: the state's pension system. In 2013, the Legislature approved a slew of changes to the system, referred to as PERS, only to have many of them rejected by the Oregon Supreme Court in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.