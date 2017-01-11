Two proposals take aim at reducing PERS liabilities
Two proposals take aim at reducing PERS liabilitiesSALEM - As lawmakers head into the 2017 legislative session, at least two proposed bills plan to address oft-tread territory: the state's pension system. In 2013, the Legislature approved a slew of changes to the system, referred to as PERS, only to have many of them rejected by the Oregon Supreme Court in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Jan 8
|straydog
|49
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec 24
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC