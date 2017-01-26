Two honored as Roseburg first citizens
Larry Rich is greeted with a standing ovation after being named 2016 male First Citizen during the 63rd annual Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce First Citizens Award Banquet at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Thursday night. Victoria Hawks receives the 2016 female First Citizen Award during the 63rd annual Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce First Citizens Award Banquet at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Thursday night.
