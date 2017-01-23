Three arrested following deployment of sheriff K9
Douglas County Sheriff's K9 Grim lived up to his name Friday evening after tracking down two individuals while police were investigating possible drug activity in the 100 Stella Court, Roseburg. When deputies arrived at the home, at approximately 7 p.m., they identified a male, Ryan Weber, 31, who fled into the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Jason
|52
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC