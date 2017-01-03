The spotted owl is not to blame
I attended the Board of Commissioners meeting on Dec. 14. At the end of the BOC meeting, outgoing Commissioner Morgan used her time to lecture the attendees on her opinion about the current fiscal situation of the county. She opined that the budgetary deficiencies are the result of the spotted owl listing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Jan 8
|straydog
|49
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec 24
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC