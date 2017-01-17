The 2017 Robert Burns Night will takes place at Seven Feathers this year on Jan. 21
With haggis on the menu and the sound of bagpipes in the air, the 2017 Burns Night will provide an evening of Scottish culture and history, and the public is invited. This semi-formal event will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the convention center at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville.
