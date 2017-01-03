Some schools closed or delayed due to weather
Some Douglas County schools were closed or delayed two hours today because of inclement weather, while other school districts were open. The following schools opened two hours late: Cobb Children's Learning Center, Days Creek Charter School, Glide School District, Riddle School District, Roseburg Public Schools, South Umpqua School District, Yoncalla School District and Winston-Dillard School District.
