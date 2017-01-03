Smart Energy: New energy coordinator ...

Smart Energy: New energy coordinator promotes Energize! Douglas County Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Douglas County Smart Energy has long understood the incredible economic benefits and energy savings possible through efficiency measures. That's why it has made it a goal to spread the word of these cost saving opportunities to the Douglas County community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec 24 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec 16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16) Oct '16 Joel parsons 3
News Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr... Oct '16 MSB 3
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Douglas County was issued at January 08 at 2:42AM PST

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,875 • Total comments across all topics: 277,715,897

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC