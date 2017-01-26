Sheriff warns online luring of Dougla...

Sheriff warns online luring of Douglas County children becoming a 'growing concern'

Read more: The News-Review

Luring children online has been a well-known issue on a national level for years, but the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that the crime has recently become a growing concern in Douglas County. Since November 2016, the sheriff's office says it has investigated several cases involving Douglas County residents resulting in the arrest of five individuals on suspicion of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, among other charges.

