Sheriff, police accepting applications to 2017 Citizen Police Academy
You've seen actors portraying police on TV disable a perpetrator by shooting them in the foot from 50 yards away with a pistol and you've seen that same perp struggle on the sidewalk for minutes after "riding the lightening," but what most officers in Douglas County will tell you is, "If you've seen it on TV, it probably isn't true." For a chance to learn about how police actually operate, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Roseburg Police Department, in cooperation with Umpqua Community College, are again accepting applications and hosting the 2017 Citizen Police Academy.
