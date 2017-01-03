Roseburg woman arrested on suspicion of prostitution
A Roseburg woman was arrested last week after police received a tip about an online ad that appeared to solicit prostitution, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Dec. 29, detectives, posing as a potential customer, replied to the online ad and made arrangements to meet the suspect with the understanding that they were meeting for the purposes of sex in exchange for money, according to Brad O'Dell, a sheriff's spokesman.
