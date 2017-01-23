Roseburg to close Stewart Parkway for 3 months
Roseburg city councilors voted to shut down a chunk of Stewart Parkway for three months for construction work this spring. The closure will occur between the Ford Family Foundation and Harvey Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Jason
|52
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC