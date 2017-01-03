Republican Chairman Fred Dayton optimistic about paradigm shift
Douglas County Republican Party Chairman Fred Dayton is feeling optimistic about the winds of political change in America these days. In November, Dayton was elected for the second time as chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party.
