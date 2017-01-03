Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood and platelet donations during winter shortages
The American Red Cross has a severe blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment now and help save patient lives. Hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec 24
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
|Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr...
|Oct '16
|MSB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC