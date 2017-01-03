Red Cross issues an emergency call fo...

Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood and platelet donations during winter shortages

15 hrs ago

The American Red Cross has a severe blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment now and help save patient lives. Hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

