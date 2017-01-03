Rain and snow melt leads to rising ri...

Rain and snow melt leads to rising rivers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Kaitlin Luschen-Billions walks through a light rain in downtown Roseburg today. She recently moved here from Iowa, in time to experience her first wet winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg sucks (Oct '11) Jan 8 straydog 49
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec 24 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec 16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16) Oct '16 Joel parsons 3
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Douglas County was issued at January 10 at 11:19PM PST

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,366 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC