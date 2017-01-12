Police investigating sale of marijuana brownies at Roseburg High School
The Roseburg Police Department confirmed Wednesday it is investigating a report of a student selling marijuana laced brownies at Roseburg High School. Officials say between 12-15 students will likely be charged with being a minor in possession of marijuana and one male student will likely be charged with unlawful delivery of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
