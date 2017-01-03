Pension reforms back on the table for...

Pension reforms back on the table for 2017 legislative session

Read more: OregonLive.com

Sen.s Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and Jeff Kruse, R-Roseburg, teed up what could be the most contentious debate of the upcoming legislative session by introducing two bills to make money-saving changes to Oregon's public employee retirement system. The pension changes offered in the bills are a subset of the list that Knopp and Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, put together last fall.

