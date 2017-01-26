Oregon newspaper publishes letter calling for the shooting of protesters
In this 1968 photo provided by the Douglas County Museum, Robert F. Kennedy speaks to a crowd outside the Douglas County Courthouse during a campaign stop in Roseburg, Ore. Kennedy was booed when he used the speech to call for tighter gun restrictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Jason
|52
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC