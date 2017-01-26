Oregon newspaper publishes letter cal...

Oregon newspaper publishes letter calling for the shooting of protesters

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

In this 1968 photo provided by the Douglas County Museum, Robert F. Kennedy speaks to a crowd outside the Douglas County Courthouse during a campaign stop in Roseburg, Ore. Kennedy was booed when he used the speech to call for tighter gun restrictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan 17 Besi 1
roseburg sucks (Oct '11) Jan 12 Jason 52
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec '16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC