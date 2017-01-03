ODOT: 'Very hazardous' conditions continue from Douglas County to Portland
The bad news: Oregon Department of Transportation warns that "very hazardous" conditions remain for travelers who are heading north to the Portland area from Douglas County. Chains are currently not required on I-5 over the Siskiyous or Smith, Stage, Sexton and Canyon Summits, as temperatures have begun to moderate in far southwest Oregon, according to ODOT.
