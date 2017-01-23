Man arrested after being found with Oxycodone, shotgun

Roseburg police arrested a 26-year-old man after it was reported the man was passed out behind the wheel of a Land Rover near the intersection of Southeast Lane Avenue and Southeast Parrott Street Monday afternoon. Police located the red Land Rover Discovery and the male, identified as Jesse Lee Heinecke, at approximately 2:30 p.m. and deployed K9 Trapper to search for drugs.

