Lookingglass couple loses long-time home

Richard and Virginia Willis lost the home they helped build in 1955, the year they were married, to a flue fire Monday evening. An account has been set up at Cascade Community Credit Union in Roseburg where donations can be made to help the Willises with expenses.

