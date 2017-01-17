Library supporters meet, seek a funding solution

Joe Ross of Roseburg told Douglas County commissioners Wednesday the libraries are a wise and worthy investment in the community and its children, and he underscored his point by delivering a check for $88 - roughly the amount he would have paid in property taxes if a library district tax had passed in November. "It's a small amount, but it's a token and maybe it'll buy somebody a few more hours of service," he said.

