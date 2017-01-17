Lack of understanding cripples the future of our forests
In a recent Op-Ed printed in The News-Review Janice Reid accused me personally of blaming the Northern Spotted owl for the budgetary woes facing Douglas County. Reid also attacked Roseburg Forest Products and other private timber companies, essentially accusing them of bankrupting local governments, when in fact it was their foresight of federal land management issues and good business strategy that has allowed them to continue to exist today while being a significant economic driver in our communities still.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Jason
|52
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec 24
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC