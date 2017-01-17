Kitchen fire damages Roseburg duplex on Ballf Street

A duplex suffered from smoke and water damage after a kitchen fire broke out in a duplex in west Roseburg Thursday morning. At approximately 10:08 a.m., firefighters from the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 448 W. Ballf St., Roseburg, after a neighbor heard a loud noise coming from the residence and noticed black smoke coming from the top of the door frame.

