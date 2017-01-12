Intel Oregon First Lego League State Robotics Championships on Jan. 14,15 postponed
The Intel Oregon FIRST LEGO League State Robotics Championships scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday in Hillsboro has been postponed. Three Douglas County youth teams were scheduled to attend the event: the Cybernetic Elks from Elkton Charter School, Gobotics from Geneva Academy in Roseburg and Snow-Leopardz from John C. Fremont Middle School Robotics Club in Roseburg.
