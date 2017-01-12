Intel Oregon First Lego League State ...

Intel Oregon First Lego League State Robotics Championships on Jan. 14,15 postponed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News-Review

The Intel Oregon FIRST LEGO League State Robotics Championships scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday in Hillsboro has been postponed. Three Douglas County youth teams were scheduled to attend the event: the Cybernetic Elks from Elkton Charter School, Gobotics from Geneva Academy in Roseburg and Snow-Leopardz from John C. Fremont Middle School Robotics Club in Roseburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg sucks (Oct '11) Jan 12 Jason 52
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec 24 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec 16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16) Oct '16 Joel parsons 3
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Douglas County was issued at January 13 at 1:22PM PST

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,912 • Total comments across all topics: 277,915,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC