If Plan A doesn't work, we need a Plan B
Since moving to Roseburg in 1983, I've learned that some folks have a solution for long term economic prosperity in Douglas County: cut more timber from public lands within Douglas County. This will secure more Federal timber payments for county government and create more family wage jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|straydog
|49
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec 24
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC