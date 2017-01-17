Great Northwest Wine: Early-ripening Tempranillo grows its Northwest fan base
The budding romance with the Spanish grape Tempranillo among the U.S. wine producers was on display at the 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition as the largest judging of American wine included 83 entries of Tempranillo at a price point of $25 and greater. Eighteen of those came from the Northwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Tue
|Besi
|1
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Jason
|52
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec 24
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC