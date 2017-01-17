Giving back through cleaning up the South Umpqua River
Sondra Knapp, 16, left, loads litter into a trash bag as Seth Showalter, 17, raises a peice of plywood above his head that he declared was a "surfboard," while participating in the MLK Service Day Umpqua River Cleanup Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2017. Steve Hume, 14, left, helps Brendon Wagner, 16, load collected litter from along the Umpqua River while participating in the MLK Service Day Umpqua River Cleanup, Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2017.
