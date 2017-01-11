From Portland to Roseburg: President ...

From Portland to Roseburg: President Obama in Oregon over the years

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Barack Obama visited Oregon five times as a sitting U.S. president, tying with three of his predecessors in the number of stops he made to the Beaver State as commander-in-chief. Portland was the site of a 2012 fundraiser as Obama prepared to take on Mitt Romney in his re-election bid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg sucks (Oct '11) Jan 8 straydog 49
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec 24 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec 16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16) Oct '16 Joel parsons 3
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Douglas County was issued at January 11 at 12:59PM PST

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC