Former Republican Congressional nominee of Roseburg caught up in sex scandal
Jim Feldkamp, who twice was the Republican nominee to challenge Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio in Oregon's 4th Congressional District, has been charged with secretly recording himself having consensual sex with a university student in Arlington, Va., according to local media reports. Feldkamp, 53, a Roseburg native, ran twice for Congress, in 2004 and 2006, each time securing the GOP nomination.
