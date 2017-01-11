Firefighters respond to blaze on Northwest Keasey Street
A Roseburg home in the 1700 block of Northwest Keasey Street sustained approximately $60,000 in damage after an evening fire on Monday, according to the Roseburg Fire Department. At approximately 6:13 p.m., crews were dispatched to the residence and found smoke coming from the rear window of the building.
