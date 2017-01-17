Extension Spotlight: Tree School Umpqua is just around the corner
Are you a family forestland owner? Forester? Logger? Arborist? Teacher? General forestland enthusiast? Then Tree School Umpqua is for you! On Friday, March 31, 2017, at the Phoenix Charter School in Roseburg, the OSU Extension Service of Douglas County will offer Tree School Umpqua, a one-day mini-college featuring 28 classes on a variety of forest-related topics.
