Elkton power restored after Wednesday windstorm
A coastal windstorm whipped through the the area early Wednesday morning, knocking over trees and power lines in its wake. Crews from the Douglas Electric Cooperative located the first grouping of downed lines at approximately 8:20 a.m. that morning and estimated power would be restored around noon.
