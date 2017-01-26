Don Cook wins 2016 Volunteer of the Y...

Don Cook wins 2016 Volunteer of the Year award

9 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

For his support of the Douglas County business community and dedication to the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Don Cook was named the 2016 Volunteer of the Year at the chamber's Membership Meeting & Awards Banquet Thursday night. "Almost the minute Don arrived in Douglas County he immersed himself in our community," said Angela Brown.

