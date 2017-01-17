Digging into your past
Most of the eight computer work stations are filled at the LDS church on Bertha Street in Roseburg as people research their family history. John Read, Family History Consultant does research at one of the computer stations at the Family History Center at the LDS Church in Roseburg Most of the eight computer work stations are filled at the LDS church on Bertha Street in Roseburg as people research their family history.
Read more at The News-Review.
