Credit union awards funds to Douglas County educators
Educators from Roseburg Public Schools, Sutherlin, Oakland and North Douglas school districts were among recipients of the Northwest Community Credit Union's annual educational program awards in January. Recipients included 67 Oregon educators who received support for projects submitted in 2016.
