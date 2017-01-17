Car drivers through of Karen's Coffee...

Car drivers through of Karen's Coffee Cup

A four-door silver sedan hopped the front curb of Karen's Coffee Cup restaurant Monday morning and crashed into the building near the main entryway. No one was injured, according to Roseburg Fire Chief Gregg Timm, but the coffeehouse sustained moderate damage from the impact.

