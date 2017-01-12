BLM to pay $4.7M in timber payments to Douglas County
The Bureau of Land Management plans to distribute about $19 million from timber sales to the 18 western Oregon counties covered under the 1937 Oregon and California Lands and the Coos Bay Wagon Road Acts, the agency announced Jan. 10, 2016.
