Alzheimer's Association holds four presentations in Douglas County Library starting Jan. 19
The Alzheimer's Association will be holding three public educational programs at the Douglas County Library in Roseburg during the next three months. These programs are designed to help people identify Alzheimer's disease, dementia and memory loss and how to successfully live with them.
