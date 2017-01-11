After constant rain and snow for several days, a little break in the weather is on the way
Dusty Weick of Roseburg checks out the high water level of the South Umpqua River from under the Southwest Oak Ave. bridge in Roseburg during his day off on Tuesday. Dusty Weick of Roseburg checks out the high water level of the South Umpqua River from under the Southwest Oak Ave. bridge in Roseburg during his day off on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Jan 8
|straydog
|49
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec 24
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC