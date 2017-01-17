170121-nrr-ed-brf-kinder_merged
Parents of children who will enter kindergarten this fall or in 2018 are encouraged to sign up for READY! for Kindergarten, a free program that takes place at Roseburg elementary schools. Ready! for Kindergarten assists parents by providing them with materials and strategies for getting children prepared for their first day of school.
