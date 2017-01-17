170112-nrr-ae-brf-gabriel_merged
The deadline for entries in the 2017 Gabriel Awards has been extended until Friday, Feb. 3, for creators to submit entries that enrich the human spirit. Each year, categories include film, radio, television, internet and social media with subcategories covering documentary, arts, entertainment, news and community awareness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Jason
|52
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec 24
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC