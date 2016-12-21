Youth share opinions on marijuana legalization in light of recent studies
However, many people still take the plant in some form. Out of the 1 in 10 adults who currently use marijuana in Oregon, young adults ages 18 to 24 are the highest using age group, according to reports from the Oregon Public Health Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
|Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr...
|Oct '16
|MSB
|3
|Wendy G. (Stephens/Lanier) McLane
|Jul '16
|amtbs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC