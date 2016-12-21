Woman arrested on meth, theft charges

Woman arrested on meth, theft charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The News-Review

Roseburg Police arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing from Coastal Farm & Ranch and possession of methamphetamine. Amber Michelle Douglas, no address provided, allegedly stole merchandise from the supply store before fleeing from the scene in a blue 1995 Nissan Pathfinder in the 740 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, Roseburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec 16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16) Oct '16 Joel parsons 3
News Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr... Oct '16 MSB 3
News Wendy G. (Stephens/Lanier) McLane Jul '16 amtbs 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Douglas County was issued at December 23 at 3:46AM PST

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,579 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC