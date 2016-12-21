Three rescued after falling into Roseburg creek
Roseburg firefighters pause before moving an injured man the rest of the way up the bank underneath the Southeast Stephens Street bridge after the man fell an unknown number of feet and struck his head. Roseburg firefighters move an injured man onto a stretcher underneath the Southeast Stephens Street bridge Wednesday after the man fell an unknown number of feet and struck his head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
|Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr...
|Oct '16
|MSB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC